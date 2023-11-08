Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results

Election Vote Great Falls
MTN News
Election Vote Great Falls
Posted at 8:50 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 23:31:04-05

The Great Falls municipal election took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voting closed at 8 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., results have not been released by the Cascade County Elections Office.

Preliminary results will be updated below as we receive them:

MAYOR
Abby Brown
Joe McKenney
Cory Reeves
Casey Schreiner

CITY COMMISSION (2 open seats)
Kendall Cox
Eric Hinebauch
Micaela Stroop
Rick Tryon
Shannon Wilson.

MUNICIPAL JUDGE (Department B)
Mark Dunn
Cayle Halberg

PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY
FOR
AGAINST

All results are preliminary until certified.

TRENDING:

Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on Tuesday, November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently.

Watch the extended interviews by clicking the links above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App