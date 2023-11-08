Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results

The Great Falls municipal election took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voting closed at 8 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., results have not been released by the Cascade County Elections Office.

Preliminary results will be updated below as we receive them:

MAYOR

Abby Brown

Joe McKenney

Cory Reeves

Casey Schreiner

CITY COMMISSION (2 open seats)

Kendall Cox

Eric Hinebauch

Micaela Stroop

Rick Tryon

Shannon Wilson.

MUNICIPAL JUDGE (Department B)

Mark Dunn

Cayle Halberg

PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY

FOR

AGAINST

All results are preliminary until certified.



Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on Tuesday, November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently.



Watch the extended interviews by clicking the links above.