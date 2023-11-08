Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results

The Great Falls municipal election took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Voting closed at 8 p.m.
As of 9:30 p.m., results have not been released by the Cascade County Elections Office.
Preliminary results will be updated below as we receive them:
MAYOR
Abby Brown
Joe McKenney
Cory Reeves
Casey Schreiner
CITY COMMISSION (2 open seats)
Kendall Cox
Eric Hinebauch
Micaela Stroop
Rick Tryon
Shannon Wilson.
MUNICIPAL JUDGE (Department B)
Mark Dunn
Cayle Halberg
PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY
FOR
AGAINST
All results are preliminary until certified.
Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on Tuesday, November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently.
- Interview: Abby Brown
- Interview: Joe McKenney
- Interview: Cory Reeves
- Interview: Casey Schreiner
Watch the extended interviews by clicking the links above.