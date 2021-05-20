GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a popular book sale event that’s making its return since the start of the pandemic.

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a used book sale fundraising event, starting on Wednesday, May 19th through Saturday May, 22nd.

The event is from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, with a half price sale on books on Friday, and a final "sack sale” on Saturday.

The Friends of the Library and the American Association of University Women partnered with the library to raise money for materials and services for the Great Falls Public Library.

“The Friends of the Library, every single penny they raise goes to the Great Falls Public Library, specifically, some of the really fun programs that we have, a lot of the services that we have here at the library, like our texting service, Shoutbomb, our three free parking spaces out in front of the building, they pay for our subscription to the software that manages our Book Club Kits, you know, which is a fair chunk of change that we would not be able to have the kind of opportunities and services that we have if they did not have these fundraisers,” said Katie Richmond, Great Falls Public Library Public Relations Coordinator.

Before the Covid 19 pandemic, the two organizations would host book sale events at the Great Falls Public Library separately.

The Friends of the Library held a book sale every May, while the American Association of University Women held a book sale event in August.

After the pandemic restricted events like these, the organizations had to cancel their respective book sales in 2020, and are taking this opportunity to work together to help make up for lost funding during the past year.

“This sale, it is the first ever joint sale with the Friends of the Library and the AAUW, and we’re hoping to sell a lot of books and make a lot of money, that goes without saying, and we have a wonderful collection because we’ve been collecting for almost 2 years now,” said Lynn Allison, Book Sale Co-Chair for the American Association of University Women, Great Falls Branch.

The used books at the book sale were donated by Great Falls residents throughout the year, and were carefully inspected by the two organizations to make sure each book was ready for a new home.

The used book sale event is being held on the 3rd floor of the Great Falls Public Library.

