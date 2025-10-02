Great Falls Public Library offers free digital literacy classes

GREAT FALLS — In an era when fraud, spam, and an endless stream of information are just a click away, digital literacy has never been more crucial. In Great Falls, one of the most popular public library events is a technology workshop, rather than a reading group.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Great Falls Public Library offers digital literacy classes

"Last year, it was so popular that we had people in every single one of these classes," said Sarah Cawley, Community Engagement Coordinator at Great Falls Public Library. "People have been asking for it all summer long."

The workshops are led by Chris DiSalvatore, a network administrator at Great Falls College. He teaches every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Cordingley Room of the library, covering topics ranging from computer basics to online safety and fraud prevention.

“Technology can be a lot. And it changes so rapidly that it’s a full-time job just trying to keep up,” DiSalvatore remarked.

While the workshops are primarily attended by older persons, DiSalvatore notes that people of all ages struggle to navigate technology. "Even in my own life, I've gone from cassette tapes to music on my phone to today's overwhelming access to information," Cawley told me.

The free sessions, which will continue until November 12, are intended to help citizens feel more competent online and more prepared to identify potential risks.

DiSalvatore, who spends much of his week investigating new technology and security challenges, sees the purpose as one of empowerment.

The courses are each Wednesday from October 1 to November 12 from 2 to 4 pm in the Cordingley Room. No registration required.

For every class you join, your name gets entered into winning a free Amazon Fire HD10 tablet!

Here is a rundown of what each class covers:



October 8: Internet Basics: In this workshop you will be introduced, as newly connected users, to basic terminology, functionality, and navigation of internet browsers, search engines and websites. Please bring your own laptops, but GFPL has some laptops for those who do not own one.

October 15: Cybersecurity: Learn how to be safer online with accounts/passwords, and an overview of frauds/scams.

October 22: Email Basics: Attendees will create a Gmail account, learn how to perform basic email functions like send, receive and reply to an email, recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails and search for messages. Please bring your own laptops, GFPL has some laptops for those who do not own one.

October 29: Mobile Devices (Apple Products): This workshop is for those who have a new iOS (Apple) mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely. Please bring your own devices.

November 5: Mobile Devices (Android): This workshop is for those who have a new Android mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely. Please bring your own devices.

November 12: Video Conferencing Basics: In this workshop, attendees will learn how to create an account on a popular video conferencing platform (such as Zoom) and build confidence when using features of the platform in an online meeting.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, click here, or call 406.453.0349.

