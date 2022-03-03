Great Falls Rescue Mission launches 'Week Of Compassion'
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 03, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Rescue Mission is conducting its third annual Week Of Compassion.
You are asked to give up something that week - for example a meal at a restaurant - and instead donate the money you would’ve spent to the Rescue Mission.
If you don’t want to give up anything during the week, you can still donate by visiting the Rescue Mission website.
