The Great Falls Rescue Mission will host a 24-hour live stream event to raise awareness about homelessness in the community, with Executive Director Jim McCormick sitting on a bench outside the Cameron Family Center for the entire duration.

McCormick will be stationed on the bench from 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, through 1 p.m. on Friday, October 10, conducting what he calls "Conversations on a bench."

"Conversations on a bench is to make communities more aware of the homeless situation in our country, in our communities, and to try and bring some of the things that most people don't know, to light, so that they have a better understanding," McCormick said.

The executive director plans to interview various community leaders and service providers throughout the 24-hour period. His guest list includes the mayor, city manager, deputy city manager, former fire chief, and representatives from organizations like Neighborworks, Sober Life, and Alliance for Youth.

"Our civic leaders see it from a different light. And I just wanted to get their input onto what they see is the number one problem," McCormick said.

"The different organizations in town that work with homeless each have a specific area that they kind of cover. So I could glean some new knowledge of how to better serve the people that we have, and then maybe they will too."

McCormick has prepared prerecorded interviews to air during any lulls in live conversation. The primary goal is community engagement and education.

"The whole point, the real point is to try and get our community more aware and more involved in helping us work on this issues," McCormick said.

The initiative aims to educate the public about the complex factors that contribute to homelessness.

"The big thing that I want to do is, is share with the community the different things that make people homeless so that they can understand that it's not just, you know, they make a choice," McCormick said.

"Many of them do make a choice. Every person's situation is different, and there's not just one cookie cutter approach to try and solve homelessness."

The Great Falls Rescue Mission has partnered with City Gate Network to broadcast the live stream. Viewers can watch on the organization's Facebook page and Youtube channel.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited about it. I know that's weird, but this is something different. And it can create new enthusiasm to help the folks in need here in Great Falls," McCormick said.