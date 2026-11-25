GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools will ask voters for more funding in May after the school board voted Monday to move forward with a levy. The May 4, 2027, election will be conducted by mail, and trustees have until March 25 to decide how much to ask for.

The vote follows a town hall earlier this month where district officials laid out possible budget shortfalls for the 2027–28 school year. Luke Diekhans, the district’s director of business operations, said the gap could range from $500,000 to $2 million, depending in part on contracts that are still unsettled.

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Great Falls school levy headed to May ballot, with amounts to be decided in March

Diekhans said another enrollment count in February will give the district a better idea of how much state funding it can expect. Changes lawmakers make to school funding in the upcoming legislative session could also affect the budget.

“The number one driver of it, though, really is the number of kids that we have in our school,” Diekhans said.

Diekhans put the potential elementary general fund levy at about $900,000 and the high school general fund levy at about $1.2 million. If trustees pursue both, voters would see two separate questions.

“Come February, we can work out those final details and have some more exact numbers of how that will impact the community as a whole,” he said.

If a levy fails, Diekhans said the district would still have to close the budget gap. He said salaries and benefits account for 70% to 75% of the district’s budget, and the district would have to weigh whether to draw on reserves or adjust what it spends on staffing.

The district expects to hold another town hall in early March, ahead of the deadline to set the levy amount. Diekhans encouraged residents to attend budget committee and school board meetings, too.

“I think it’s important to be clear, concise and transparent with what’s going on within the budget,” he said.

Voters last approved a Great Falls school levy in May 2020, when they backed an elementary levy. The May 4 ballot will also include a school board seat. Trustee Marlee Sunchild’s term is expiring, and the district says she’s eligible to run for reelection.