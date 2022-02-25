Great Falls schools keeping kids safe and warm during sub-zero snap
Keeping kids safe and warm during Montana's winters
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 20:13:20-05
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls schools always keep safety in mind for students - particularly when temperatures plummet below zero, as they have this week.
We talked with Katharine Howard - a teacher at Meadow Lark Elementary School - and some of her students about keeping warm.
