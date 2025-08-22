Great Falls will host 'Montana Clean Energy Fair'

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the Montana Renewable Energy Association (MREA) will host a free event featuring more than 20 exhibitors showcasing solar, wind, battery storage, and other technologies. The free event will be along the 100 block of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls from 9am through 2pm.

Workshops will also be offered, teaching practical skills ranging from off-grid living to selecting the best electric vehicle. In addition to an EV vehicle show, kids' activities, workshops, and raffle prizes, including an e-bike.

"This event is an excellent opportunity to educate citizens on tax incentives about energy and renewables," stated MREA organizers Leigh Larson and Makenna Sellers, emphasizing the need to make renewable energy information accessible for everyday Montanans.

Workshops will cover subjects including energy savings, solar shopping, and tax credits.

Organizers noted that more than 10,000 homes in Montana currently use solar electricity, demonstrating that renewable energy is more widespread than many people realize.

In addition to public education, MREA campaigns for renewable energy policies and legislation: "It's not just citizen education, which is what this fair is for, but also policy and legislation."

Residents from all around the region will be able to learn, connect, and explore a cleaner energy future for the Electric City.

For more information, click here to visit the website.