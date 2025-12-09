Great Falls resident Liz Alford was recently selected as Ms. Wheelchair Montana 2026, part of a national program centered not on pageantry, but on advocacy.

"It's a chance to educate and advocate within our state and make change not just for myself, but for others," Alford said.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls woman competing for 'Ms Wheelchair America' title

Alford says the title gives her both a platform and a responsibility to speak up for Montanans with disabilities, including her own children who she hopes to inspire.

"I want to show my kids and other people that we're still very much here and we're not going to let anything hold us back," Alford said.

But stepping into the role also highlights daily challenges many people don't see. From crumbling sidewalks to tight doorways to parking spaces that don't leave enough room for a wheelchair ramp, accessibility barriers persist throughout Montana communities.

"If the sidewalks are messed up and you can't get into certain businesses, suddenly you're not independent anymore," Alford said.

Even when designated accessible spaces are available, she says accessibility often depends on others paying attention to their impact on the disability community.

"Someone parked on the striped lines next to my van, and I couldn't leave. That one small decision can trap us," Alford said.

Advocates say these challenges are common across Great Falls and have been raised for years.

Shyla Patera, an independent living specialist, says progress on accessibility improvements can be frustratingly slow.

"Sometimes accessible projects don't become reality quickly and lack of sidewalks forces many of us into the street," Patera said.

Advocates emphasize that accessibility is more than convenience — it's a civil right.

The Americans with Disabilities Act has been law for more than 30 years, but gaps remain in transportation, infrastructure, and public spaces.

"People with disabilities have the civil right to live in and access their community," Patera said.

As Ms. Wheelchair Montana, Alford wants to expand access statewide. Her goals include improved recreational access, stronger disability education in schools, and more consistent airline policies that allow wheelchair users to board safely.

"If I can help people get even a little bit of independence back, that's all I want," Alford said.

In August 2026, she will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan to compete for the National title of Ms. Wheelchair America 2027.

Until then, she says her mission is simple — make Montana accessible.

You can follow Alford on Facebook.