Grizzly Scholarship Association tour stops in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — For the several weeks, University of Montana coaches and athletic staff will be hitting the road for this year’s Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Tour.

Their first stop in Great Falls was sold out with almost 700 attendees at the Civic Center on Monday.

They conducted auctions and a barbeque and brought plenty of fans to raise money for the athletic department.

Fans and alum were excited to gather back in person and interact with the Griz coaches for the first time in several years.

The coaches shared that excitement and they’re looking forward to seeing more of the state and more Griz faithful.

“It’s great to be back. There’s a lot of familiar faces that we don’t see often,” coach Travis DeCuire said. “It’s always fun to hit different parts of the state that support us. This is huge. I’ve always recruited to the community enthusiasm and support for not only athletics but the university. And this is just one of those moments where I myself get to come out and feel it, especially here in Great Falls because the numbers are so large.”

“I always getting out in Montana and being around Montanans, being one myself,” coach Bobby Hauck said. “It’s a great crowd in Great Falls and we’ll have a lot of fun the next few weeks. It says Montana on the front of that jersey so we like getting out and being around the Montanans.”

The next few days will see the Griz make stops in Lewistown, Cut Bank, and Fort Benton. Click here for the schedule.



