A weekend focused on wellness, spirituality, and holistic healing is underway in Great Falls.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

'Healing The Collective' in Great Falls

The "Healing the Collective Faire" is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Town Square Market at 715 13th Avenue South, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

The two-day holistic vendor show features a wide range of vendors, speakers, and workshops. Attendees can experience and learn more about services like energy healing, tarot and palm readings, and more.

Organizers say the event is designed to connect people with practitioners, artists, and wellness resources.

Sarah Avery, the Healing the Collective Faire coordinator, said the event grew from a shared vision for community.

"We had a dream of just bringing people as a community together here. As a collective, hence the name Healing the Collective."

The Town Square Market is located at 715 13th Avenue South in the former Gold’s Gym building.

Anyone looking for more information or vendor space can visit the Town Square Market website, or visit the Facebook page.