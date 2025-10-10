Heroes Rise Coffee opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A father-and-son team is brewing something special at 5600 Seventh Avenue South: community, not just coffee.

Matt Van Grinsven and his father both hail from a long line of first responders, with his father serving as a paramedic and his grandfather as a law enforcement officer.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Heroes Rise Coffee now open in Great Falls

After years of working long shifts and drinking awful coffee, they resolved to take action.

"One thing about first responders — we drink crappy coffee at crazy hours of the day," he remarked. "We wanted to bring a good cup of coffee to those heroes that are out there. So we started roasting small; we’ve upgraded several roaster sizes since, and to date, we’ve been open seven years.”

That dedication inspired the founding of Heroes Rise Coffee, committed to serving those who serve others.

The company frequently contributes money and coffee to police, EMS personnel, firefighters, military personnel, and teachers.

Heroes Rise is now expanding its reach with a new site in Great Falls, which opened "softly" earlier this month.

The shop expects to officially open in early November and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heroes Rise Coffee will also provide half-priced drinks to government personnel throughout the duration of the shutdown.

Van Grinsven believes that helping the people who keep the community safe and strong is more than just coffee.

