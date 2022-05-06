'Hometana' opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Hometana celebrated the official grand opening of its Great Falls store on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Owner Shirstie Gaylord has been itching to get back to Great Falls from Missoula for the past two years and got her chance. “The plan was to start in Great Falls but we just couldn't make that happen.”

Less than a decade ago Hometana was a humble basement operation: “We started making t-shirts in our basement, and we had six designs, 200 shirts, and we sold them at the Great Falls Farmers Market for four years.”

And then: “Two years ago we opened our Missoula store front because we were lucky enough to find a store front there, but after four years we were finally able to get this one!”

Now Gaylord says they have more than 70 artists that collaborate with her to create everything from their classic t-shirts to handmade soaps - and it's all Montana-based.

Hometana in Great Falls is already off to a good start, even before the grand opening: “We actually had a pop-up shop in the months of November and December and that went amazing. It was crazy here.”

Gaylord says she is grateful for the support of the community - both in Great Falls and Missoula: “The community is really what makes a small business work and we have been blessed to be in two amazing ones!”

Hometana is located at 112 1st Avenue South. Click here to visit the website.



