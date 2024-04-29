House fire in Great Falls on Sunday morning

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. on the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue NW.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that fire caused significant damage, resulting in the home being uninhabitable.

All three occupants made it out of the structure and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.



The American Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the occupants.

GFFR is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more details, including any information about donation drives or fundraisers to help the family.

