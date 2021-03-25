Indian Family Health Clinic offers COVID vaccination

GREAT FALLS — The Indian Family Health Clinic in Great Falls is giving people an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 22, the clinic had been allowing anyone to come in and get vaccinated. You do need to make an appointment, however. The clinic is able to offer the vaccine to anyone thanks to what the clinic calls a formalized vaccination plan that allowed all of the patients who wanted to to get vaccinated already.

"All of our patients are vaccinated here in the facility actually in an exam room just like we're sitting in right now. We believe that's particularly important because this is a very important decision for these individuals. To be in a patient exam room gives us the opportunity to connect one-on-one,” said spokesperson Mary Lynne Billy.

The clinic has about 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for the week of March 22, and anticipates getting more than 300 doses in future shipments.

The clinic is located at 1220 Central Avenue; call 406-268-1510 for more information. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

