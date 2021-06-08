Jan Cahill, GFPS trustee chair, has passed away

Jan Cahill, a longtime member of the education community in Great Falls, has died. Cahill had been serving as the chair of the Great Falls Public Schools board of trustees, and also as the superintendent of Vaughn School.

Great Falls Public Schools shared this message on Tuesday afternoon:

It is with great sadness that we have to share some difficult news about one of our beloved Board members, Jan Cahill. At around 10:00 AM this morning, Tuesday, June 8th, Jan Cahill passed away at Benefis Hospital. His wife, Angie and son Robert were with him, along with Chaplin Richard Brennan. His daughter April was able to be present with them from England on FACE Time.

Mr. Cahill has served on the Great Falls School District Board of Trustees since 2005 and he has been the Chairman of the Board since 2014. Jan also served as the Superintendent of Vaughn Public Schools and he was an active member of the Montana School Boards Association.

Jan Cahill will be greatly missed by the community of Great Falls, and his loss will be felt across the

entire state of Montana. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

With deep sorrow,

Tom Moore

Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools

Family members had created a GoFundMe earlier in the day stating that Cahill was experiencing a "serious health issue that has resulted him to be in the ICU."

A short time later, they posted: "As of this morning, our beloved father and sweet gentle educator passed away. Jan would ask you all to live life to the fullest and cherish your community and friends."

Click here if you would like to donate or share condolences .

We will update you as we get more information.