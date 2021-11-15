Junior League is sponsoring a diaper donation drive for Toby’s House Crisis Nursery

GREAT FALLS — Junior League of Great Falls is sponsoring a Diaper Drive for Toby’s House House Nursery.

Toby’s House is a crisis nursery that provides short-term care for children ages 0-6 in a safe, nurturing environment for a few hours or all day, if needed, at no cost to families.

Currently, Toby’s House needs diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, as well as wet wipes and diaper-rash cream.

From now through December 3rd, Junior League is asking the community to help fill this need by donating diapers in person or online.

Diaper donations can be dropped off at the following locations:



The Peak Health & Wellness – 1800 Benefis Court

Klover – 301 Central Avenue

McLaughlin Research Institute – 1520 23rd Street South

Online donations can be made online by clicking here .

For more information about the diaper drive, contact Amber Henning Griffith at 406-590-0727 or email amber.henning.griffith@gmail.com.

What is the Junior League? From the website :

The Junior League of Great Falls is a network of empowered female civic leaders working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues like child abuse and neglect. We’re part of an international network of 291 Leagues (AJLI) comprised of over 140,000 women, in Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., engaged in similar work in their own communities. This provides us with a unique and powerful depth of knowledge and resourcefulness to bring about the changes we strive to accomplish.

The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian. There are many reasons why people utilize a crisis nursery for temporary child care or respite, including:



There is not a safe place for a child to stay while resolving personal issues

Someone is not capable of taking care of their child as they would like

An important appointment but no one safe to leave a child with

When stress and life’s problems are becoming too much to tolerate and could result in taking it out on a child or when someone feels they are losing control

Medical emergencies where a care-giver needs immediate assistance with temporary childcare

Mental health, substance abuse crisis

Foster care parent respite

The services provided by Toby’s House Crisis Nursery are free and require no qualifications to use.