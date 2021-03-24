Kaboom opening soon in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is on the verge of having a new family entertainment venue, as Kaboom is making plans to open soon.

Kaboom will feature a 3,000-square foot laser tag arena, an open-air inflatable park obstacle course, a 16-foot giant slide, more than 25 arcade games (with redeemable coupons for prizes), skee-ball, and a 2,500-square foot "Ninja Park" with more than 18 obstacles.

There will also be an area for birthday parties, featuring a tropical theme.

No firm opening date has been decided yet, but Kaboom says they plan to be up and running by the end of April.

The address is 901 9th Street North (suite B), in the large building that houses the Golden Triangle Gym (former home of Pacific Gallery antique mall).