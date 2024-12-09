KRTV's annual Day of Giving will support three non-profit agencies

The annual KRTV "Day Of Giving" will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 6am until 6pm. The event will be in the parking lot of both Albertsons stores in Great Falls: 2250 10th Avenue South, and 1414 Third Street NW.

People are encouraged to stop by and make donations of food, toys, and/or money to support Toys For Tots, the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and The Salvation Army. Representatives from all three agencies will be on hand to thank donors, and so will KRTV staff members.

The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and the Great Falls Community Food Bank are looking forward to being face-to-face with the community and take part in the season of giving.

“There's so many great organizations out there, and to be one of the ones that are chosen for the Day of Giving is such a blessing to the Salvation Army,” said Mike Halverson of the Salvation Army. “It's a great opportunity for the community to just come together and just try to see who we can help during this Christmas season.”

Ariana Walker with Toys for Tots, said “On Day of Giving, we actually get to have that up close and personal, you know, encounter with that person, so just getting to see how many people in the community really do donate and care about our community [is great].”

Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank, said they look forward to KRTV’s Day of Giving each year.

“The Day of Giving is a great event for us; it gives us a chance to see face-to-face with a lot of the people that donate to us that we don't always get to see. It also does a great job of raising awareness for hunger, as well as the other charities and so, for us, it's a really big deal,” said Tatarka.

This is the 17th annual Day of Giving. There will be donation drop-off locations with members from each nonprofit, as well as from KRTV.

“I would say we probably receive about 50% of our total donations in the month of November and December, so it's a really, really big time for us and the Day of Giving really is a big part of that,” Tatarka said.

The nonprofits rely solely on donations from the community. The annual Day of Giving brings in hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars as well as donations, which help them serve the community throughout the year.

“We wouldn't be able to do this if we didn't have our community. Without the wonderful community we have, we wouldn't be able to do this at all,” said Walker.

Halverson added, “That's hopefully the goal for this day is just to be able to get people to understand that, as organizations, we cannot do what we do without the support.”

Please donate only new, unwrapped toys; non-perishable food items; frozen turkeys; and monetary donations.

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving but would still like to donate, please use the links below:

US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots: The basic mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Community Food Bank: We serve as a warehouse distribution center for more than 70 emergency food providers (501(c)3 charities) in and around Cascade County to alleviate that hunger. We are a vital organization that eases the burden on these vulnerable neighbors–giving them a chance to look for work, pay for vital meds instead of food, and/or study/learn on a full stomach. We stabilize lives and make a difference in North Central Montana. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Salvation Army: Our vision is to meet people at their point of need through Worship, Fellowship, Recreational and Social Service Programs. Here in Great Falls we offer a wide range of family social services including a client choice food pantry, clothing and household goods vouchers, emergency utility assistance, emergency rental assistance, emergency disaster services, after school programs at no cost for low-income elementary school children, youth center sports programs for youth and adults, and church ministries. If you would like to donate, click here.