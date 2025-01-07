Large police presence at Countryside Village

GREAT FALLS — After a nearly two-hour standoff with law enforcement officers, an armed suspect has been taken into custody at Countryside Village mobile home park in Great Falls.

The GFPD said that dispatchers received a report at about 11:15 a.m. that a resident inside a unit at Countryside Village appeared to be wearing body armor and had allegedly threatened someone with a rifle.

The GFPD said in a news release that the suspect had recently displayed “threatening behaviors,” heightening concern.

At 1:50 p.m., the Central Montana Regional High Risk Unit, consisting of officers from the GFPD and deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, was deployed.

At about 2:50 p.m., the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, without any reported injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, pending criminal charges.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 2:29 pm) Law enforcement officers are responding to an incident at the Countryside Village mobile home park in Great Falls on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that officers are working to take a person into custody, and the person may be armed.

The High-Risk Unit is among the responding teams.

As of about 2:20 p.m., the road is blocked at 36th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE, preventing access to Countryside Village.

There is no word at this point on the identity of the person, nor why the person is wanted.

People are advised to avoid the area if possible, or to expect traffic delays in the immediate vicinity.

We will update you as we get more information.