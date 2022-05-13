Library is hosting a Book Give-Away for kids in foster care

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library will be hosting a Book Give-Away for kids in foster care.

Kids in foster care are invited to select free books to keep, along with decorating their own tote bag to carry all of their books. They also get to choose a bag of snacks to sweeten their reading.

The event is in collaboration with the Raising Readers Committee of the Early Childhood Coalition, the Cascade City-County Health Department, and the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.

Youth Services Librarian Rae McFadden explained, "The purpose of this program is to ensure that youth in Cascade County in foster care have access to good quality-level appropriate children's books. We know that our kiddos who are in foster care do move around a lot, when you're moving around a lot, sometimes very suddenly, books aren't necessarily the necessities that are going to go with you from placement to placement, so we want to make sure that those kids have their own personal collection of books with them in a toke bag, which they're going to design themselves, that they can take with them."

She continued, "We are planning to do these events twice a year, so the idea is we will pick six books on Saturday, and in about six months we will put another event where they will be able to pick six books, so twelve books, one for each month of the year.

The event is for kids up to 13 years old.

It will be on Saturday, May 14th, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Great Falls Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North). For more information, call the library 406-455-0549.



