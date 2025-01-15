Watch Now
Longfellow students participate in Block Kids Program

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on Longfellow Elementary School students who are participating in the Block Kids Program.

From the Block Kids website:

To support reaching the next generation, NAWIC’s Education Foundation has created the Block Kids program. The Block Kids Program introduces children to the construction industry in an effort to create an awareness of and to promote an interest in future careers in one of the many facets of the industry. During a Block Kids competition, the participants have 40 minutes to an hour to construct a project using approved building blocks and materials. The competition is open to all K-6 students, allowing each student to learn that building and construction is an option for any gender.  

