Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Great Falls man

GREAT FALLS — A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Robert Ray Kittson of Great Falls. The advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice at the request of the Great Falls Police Department.

Robert is 62-years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, University of Montana Griz hat, blue pants, and a blue Davita bag.

Robert uses a wheelchair for mobility; he suffers from several medical conditions and is incapable of caring for himself for extended periods of time.

He was last seen leaving Davita Dialysis (3400 10th Avenue South) on Tuesday, April 27, at 11:12 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

The GFPD says there is "strong concern for his well-being."

If you have any information on Robert or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688 (option 5) or call 911.