Missing person advisory for elderly woman in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Catherine Rearden in Cascade County.

The MEPA was requested by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and was issued on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Catherine is missing from 1021 Milligan Road; she is 77 years old, stand 5'10", weighs about 165 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen on foot and was wearing a black winter hat with flaps, black coat, and jeans.

The advisory says that she has "severe dementia" and may attempt to hide in outbuildings on neighboring properties.

Authorities believe she may be in danger due to health concerns.

If you are a neighbor in this area, you're asked to search through your property and outbuildings.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are searching the area.

If you see her, authorities ask that you do not approach, and please call 911 immediately.