Montana's Rib & Chop House opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana's Rib & Chop House officially opened its Great Falls restaurant on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant is at 21 Third Street North - the former location of a Wells Fargo bank.

The restaurant has 225 seats, and is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Kitchen manager Chris Chandler said, "We sell steaks, seafood, ribs as well. We're super excited."

The Rib & Chop House was founded in 2001 and has restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Livingston, along with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah.

The restaurant features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more. Click here to check out the complete menu.

