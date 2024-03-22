MSDB hosts Curious Minds Science Fair

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Curious Minds Science Fair at the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind.
Reporter Paul Sanchez provided the following transcript:
Science Teacher Missie Williams says right now we having our annual science fair, the Curious Minds Science Fair. It's our fourth annual, and all the students are showing you behind me all the exciting things that they've learned over the year and things that we didn't teach in class, but they were curious about.
Troy Bennett an 8th grade student at MSDB shares his thoughts about science. I love science and it makes you learn something you never knew before.
Missie says my first year that I did it, we had 11 students participate. This year we have 25. And for a school our size, that's two thirds of the students are involved in it. My goal is next year to have every single student involved.
The science teacher here has been working on these curious minds learning, testing, monitoring and building their science projects.
Missie puts her heart into working with these students, “You need to come and check out MSDB. We've got some of the greatest kids I've ever worked with in my 30 years of teaching.”
The Curious Mind Science Fair is teaching these students that there is no limitations on what you can do with Science.
For more information, Click Here.