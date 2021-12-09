MSDB prepares for "Expressions Of Silence" concert

GREAT FALLS — Expressions Of Silence, the deaf and blind performing group at the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind in Great Falls, will soon host its annual Christmas performance.

Students perform to Christmas songs using sign language and choreography.

It will be the MSDB Mustang Center (3911 Central Avenue) on Sunday, December 12th, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Punch and cookies will be served after the performance.

Admission is $5 per person.

For more information, call Jennifer Wasson at 406-771-6143.

MSDB provided the following information in a news release:

The wide-ranging audiences who attend performances by the Expressions of Silence encounter skilled students from grades 5 through Transition. They perform to a variety of songs, using sign language and dance, after having extensively rehearsed choreography and signs which accompany the music. They have performed for the MT Legislature, the Montana Council of Exceptional Children, the Exchange Club, the Lions Club, and the Great Falls Symphonic Choir. In April 2013 the group traveled to Washington, DC to perform at the Lincoln Memorial and for veterans at a VA Hospital. The group had previously performed in Washington, DC in 2007 for the National Anthem Project’s Grand Finale. The group has also performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Music Educator’s National Conference (MENC) and with the famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir, along with the country group The Oak Ridge Boys. Expressions of Silence performs for numerous schools and other locations across the state. The school is very proud of this group of students and staff. They practice diligently throughout the school year to make each performance a memorable event for those fortunate enough to attend.