MT FWP will host hunter education course in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will host a free hunter education course in Great Falls next month.

The course will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on March 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24 at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Attendance at a field course on the morning of Saturday, March 26, is also required. Students are required to pick up materials and complete the course manual before attending the first class.

Dave Hagengruber, spokesman for FWP Region 4 in Great Falls, says adults are welcomed and encouraged to take the class either alone, or along with their child.

FWP said in a news release that in-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are available free to anyone aged 10 and older and are led by trained volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and outdoor skills. Instructor-led courses provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience and can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field or handling firearms.

Montana also provides a self-paced online-only hunter education course that is available for anyone 12 and older. The online course provides a convenience for those who are comfortable with eLearning or who already have a solid firearms and hunting background.

For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2022 season, they must be 12-years old by January 16, 2023. Students aged 10 and 11 can take the course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12.

To purchase or apply for a Montana hunting license, anyone born after January 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course issued by Montana, any other state, or any Canadian province.

For more information or to register, click here to visit the FWP website .



