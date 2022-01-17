Watch
Mug Shot Monday (January 17, 2022)

Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 11:48:50-05

GREAT FALLS — Every week, the Montana This Morning crew asks viewers to share their best “mug shots” from around the state.

And no – we don’t mean actual mug shots – we’re talking about sending in a picture with your favorite morning mug, ready to take on the day. Be creative (but safe!)!

We’ll show you the top pictures from the week every Monday on Montana This Morning and a winner will be announced. Each weekly winner will receive a $10 gift card to Morning Light Coffee Roasters at 1701 9th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Click here to submit a photo for Mug Shot Monday!

