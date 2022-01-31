Mug Shot Monday (January 31, 2022)

GREAT FALLS — Every week, the Montana This Morning crew asks viewers to share their best “mug shots” from around the state. We’ll show you the top pictures from the week every Monday on Montana This Morning and a winner will be announced. Each weekly winner will receive a $10 gift card to Morning Light Coffee Roasters at 1701 9th Avenue South in Great Falls.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 10:34:52-05
