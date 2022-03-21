Watch
Mug Shot Monday (March 21, 2022)

Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21

GREAT FALLS — Every week, the Montana This Morning crew asks viewers to share their best “mug shots.”

We’ll show you the top pictures from the week every Monday on Montana This Morning and a winner will be announced.

Each weekly winner will receive a $10 gift card to Morning Light Coffee Roasters at 1701 9th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Click here to submit your Mug Shot Monday photo!

