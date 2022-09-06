GREAT FALLS — This year’s "My Best Day 5K Race" is coming up and there’s still time left to sign up.

“You can sign up all the way up to the day of the race. We want as many people as possible involved,” organizer Joanie Agamenoni said.

Each year, the race is held in honor of those who have left us too soon. It was created to honor Jake Arnston, who died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve in 2012 when he was just seven years old.

His family organized the race to raise money for the Jake Arntson Scholarship Fund and give away "best teammate of the year" awards out to athletes from area high schools.

They gave away more than $10,000 last year and are on pace to have more than 260 participants this year.

Joanie is Jake's aunt and helps organized the event to honor Jake and others who left us too soon. There are more than 30 loved ones along “Angel Avenue” on the race path.

“You can sign up all the way to the day of the event. We start registration and packet pick up at 11:30. It started to honor Jake and how he started every day,” Agamenoni said. “He always said, ‘today is going to be my best day.’ We truly honor the community and loved ones that have gone on too soon. I think we're up to 30 plus people on Angel Avenue and it's really to come out and support those families.”

The race will be on Sunday, September 11, at West Bank Park (starting near the Branch Brady statue).

SCHEDULE



11:30 Registration/Packet Pick-up

1:00 Kids' Dash-Chance to win a new bike

1:40 5K Race-There are as many walkers as runners... all are welcome.

You can register online by clicking here ; same-day registration is also available starting at 11:45.



