NeighborWorks Great Falls highlights 'Owner Built Homes' program

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls was joined by U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) on Friday, April 15, 2022 to congratulate the latest round of families to complete NeighborWorks’ Owner Built Homes program.

In the program, 10 families work together to help build their and each others’ homes, allowing them to have an affordable home to live in upon completion.

Friday’s event was held inside one of the newly-built homes.

"The needs now are many and they're complicated, so we're going to continue to put together the kind of programs that bring homes to our community at a variety of different price points,” said NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey.

"When it comes to housing, bottom line is there's no single solution, no silver bullet. The big takeaway here is that we need to take an all-of-the-above, all hands on deck approach to make sure we're supporting Montana's families' ability to keep a roof over their head,” Tester said.

For more information, call NeighborWorks at 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.

According to a recent housing market study by the Great Falls Development Authority, an estimated 450 housing units will be needed every year for the next 10 years in the Great Falls metro area.



