NeighborWorks Great Falls is hosting a free trolley ride

GREAT FALLS — You have an opportunity to ride the Great Falls Trolley for free and learn about what NeighborWorks Great Falls has been up to lately.

NeighborWorks Great Falls is offering trolley tours as part of NeighborWorks Week; the week is filled with several events highlighting what NeighborWorks does.

There were trolley rides on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the final ride will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

"Take them through a tour of time to some extent, to show all the work we've done in the north and south side of our historic downtown area. We've also been able to branch out. This year, we're branching out over to Merriwether Crossing and to Rockcrest,” explained Sherrie Arey, NeighborWorks Great Falls director.

Registration for Friday’s ride is required; click here to sign up .



Built on a 1981 bus chassis, the trolley is a replica of an 1884 streetcar - a near-match to what would have been found right here in Great Falls during that era. The trolley is available for events and tours; for more information, check out GoTrolleyGo.com .