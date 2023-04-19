Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

New restaurant opening in Great Falls (video)

New restaurant opening in Great Falls
Cody Beth Kinney
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 01:19:58-04

A new restaurant called Cone & Coffee is opening soon in the Columbus Center at 1601 Second Avenue North in Great Falls. In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with owner Mickey Dayton and manager Cody Beth Kinney.

Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Paul by clicking here.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!