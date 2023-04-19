New restaurant opening in Great Falls (video)

A new restaurant called Cone & Coffee is opening soon in the Columbus Center at 1601 Second Avenue North in Great Falls. In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with owner Mickey Dayton and manager Cody Beth Kinney.
Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Paul by clicking here.
TRENDING
- 2 dead, kids injured in crash near Roundup
- More concerns over Cascade County elections
- Gearing up for Electric City Speedway season
- Missing man found dead near Dodson
- Recent Obituaries
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter