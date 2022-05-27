No injuries in overnight house fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 2004 21st Avenue South on Thursday night.

Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said in a news release that crews found a working fire on the exterior of the home.

They were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading to the interior of the home and to nearby structures.

The fire caused significant damage to one side of the house, but the home is still considered livable.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the failure of a propane fire pit being used by the homeowners.



