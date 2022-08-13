Watch Now
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls

Posted at 9:39 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 11:43:29-04

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Friday, August 12, 2022. There were no injuries.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store at 1225 Central Avenue West, near Ford's Drive In.

The fire happened under the hood of a mini-van that was parked in front of a fuel pump, sending up plumes of smoke and flame.

GFFR said in a Facebook post: "C-Shift E-2 working a vehicle fire at the gas pumps. No injuries and no fuel involved."

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

