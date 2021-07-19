Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been rolling through Great Falls for the last several days.

The iconic "hot dog on wheels" is about 27 feet long.

This Wienermobile is one of six that travel the country promoting the brand and giving away hot-dog themed swag; the drivers are known as "hotdoggers."

The driver of this one is Lauren Swenson.

On Friday, the Wienermobile visited the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center The JDC posted on Facebook : "We received a special edition whistle and lunch – which was a hot dog! The youth learned about the history of the vehicle, where they are headed, and the Oscar Mayer song."

