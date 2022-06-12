Paying tribute to Great Falls radio personality Dave Wilson

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Historical Society and History Museum presented a special tribute to late radio personality Dave Wilson and his program that celebrates 50 years of syndication in 2022: Grass Roots Gold.

According to a new release by the Cascade County Historical Society, Wilson was a Montana radio broadcaster, born in Hamilton, Alabama. He grew up playing the harmonica, trombone, and guitar.

Entering the music field as a band leader, Dave played on WVOK radio in Birmingham, Alabama, on the Noon Jamboree. As a young man he went on the road as part of a singing group, “The Four Flickers,” that eventually came to Montana.

When returning to Great Falls in 1968, he began in sales at KUDI radio, and transitioned to KMON radio where in 1972 he created Grass Roots Gold, which is the longest morning show of its type still on air in the Northwest.

Dave was well known for his morning shows and in 1976 he was named “The Most Listened to Announcer in Montana.”

Over the years Dave worked for KEIN, KLSK, Star Radio, and Fisher Radio in Great Falls and KGVO radio in Missoula

After 40 years in radio, Dave semi-retired with his wife Cheryl. In 2012 he started an online radio station streaming worldwide.

On June 14, 2015, he passed away at the age of 75 after a longtime battle with COPD.

In 2017 Wilson was inducted into the Montana Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

You can still listen in every Saturday morning in Great Falls from 8am-10am on KINX FM 102.7 and enjoy Wilson’s deep soothing voice and country music selections on Grass Roots Gold.