Several days ago, work began on replacing water mains along Ninth Street NE between 32nd Street and 36th Street.

The intersection at Ninth Street NE and 36th Avenue NE closed on Monday, April 27, and is expected to remain closed for several weeks

Barriers and traffic cones have been placed around the work site, with detour signs re-routing traffic around the area.

However, one resident near the intersection has captured on video at least two vehicles driving through the work zone.

Ashley Oswalt shared these videos with KRTV:

People remove barriers to drive through work zone in Great Falls

Oswalt said: "People are ignoring the road closures to the point of driving through yards and over the temporary water source that is feeding the houses at the moment because of a 2 minute detour."

She added that one of the cars drove over a temporary water line that is putting water to five blocks of houses, then drove through her flower beds.

