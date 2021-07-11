Pets find new homes during “Empty The Shelter” event

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter hosted an event to clear their shelter and find homes for the pets in their facility.

In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation , the shelter hosted its second “Empty The Shelter” event.

The event began on Wednesday, July 7th and ended on Saturday, July 10th and it offered discounted adoption fees on their pets. Dog adoption fees were only $25 and cat fees ran at $10 each.

The adoption event proved to be a success when nine of the shelter’s animals found their forever homes.

“We were successful in finding three dogs, one puppy, two kittens and three cats new homes,” said Lauren Zwieflhofer of the Great Falls Animal Shelter. “One of the cats had a disability, so anytime we can find an animal a new home is successful in our books so we’re always happy to see the animals finding new homes.”

The Great Falls Animal Shelter hopes to continue finding homes for the animals in their facility through more adoption events with the Bissell Pet Foundation.