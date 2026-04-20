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Police are investigating a 'serious incident' in Great Falls

Police are investigating a 'serious incident' in Great Falls
MTN News
Police are investigating a 'serious incident' in Great Falls
Police are investigating a 'serious incident' in Great Falls
300 block of First Avenue SW.
Posted
and last updated

(UPDATE) Lieutenant Matt Fleming of the Great Falls Police Department says that at about 11:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of First Avenue SW for reports of a male who was laying in the street after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

When officers arrived, the found a scene "consistent with the statements of the callers."

The male was taken to Benefis Health System at about 12:08 p.m.

At this point, the medical status of the person has not been disclosed, nor his identity.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department is responding to what it calls a "serious incident" along the 300 block of First Avenue SW.

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The agency said at 12:10 p.m. on Monday that traffic in the area is restricted as they investigate.

The GFPD has not yet released any details of the incident.

They ask that people stay away from the area to allow investigators and emergency medical personnel the space they need to be effective.

We will update you when we get more information.

300 block of First Avenue SW.
300 block of First Avenue SW

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