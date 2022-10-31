Watch Now
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' death in Great Falls

Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 11:35:15-04

The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday that officers are investigating a "suspicious" death that happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

At about 3:47 AM, officers responded to a disturbance inside a residence on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue NW.

They discovered the body of a man in his 40s. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Several people have been interviewed regarding the incident and at this point, the death is considered suspicious, according to the GFPD.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

The GFPD said there does not appear to be any threat to the community.

We will update you if we get more information.

