GREAT FALLS — A spa operator was arrested and charged with two sexual offenses on Tuesday, Great Falls police said Wednesday.

Lin Wang, 50, faces one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of attempted sexual intercourse without consent, according to Great Falls police. Wang operates the Oriental Health Spa in the Holiday Village Mall.

On Monday, Great Falls police said detectives received a report of a possible sexual offense involving Wang that took place at the Oriental Health Spa. On Tuesday, another person made a separate report alleging an attempted sexual offense involving Wang.

Detective Watson with Great Falls police is concerned there could be more victims. Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact Watson at 406-455-8561.

