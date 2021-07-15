Police investigating homicide and kidnapping in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One person died and one person was kidnapped overnight in Great Falls, and the suspect is also dead.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that at about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence along the the 3000 block of 6th Street NE.

Officers found one person dead at the scene, and learned that the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County. The name of the person who died has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.

With the aid of several other law enforcement agencies, at about 6:20 a.m., a "lengthy chase" ended outside of Cascade County.

Police say the hostage is now safe with law enforcement officers, and the suspect is dead; there is no word at this point how the suspect died.

As of 7:30 a.m., 6th Street NE from Sacajawea Drive to 32nd Avenue NE and Skyline Drive NE remains closed as police continue the investigation.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier is currently closed due to the investigation; residents are asked to avoid the area.

We will update you as we get more information.