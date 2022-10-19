Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" along Second Avenue North near Sixth Street.

Reporter Asher Lynde is at the scene and says that First United Methodist Church is surrounded with yellow police tape.

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed..

Just after 4 p.m., the GFPD said that people will see a large police presence in the area and some streets may be blocked.

They request that people avoid the area if possible, and recommend that drivers find an alternate route as officers continue investigating.

There have been no indications or reports of any danger to the public.

We will update you if we get more information.



