Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls

Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
Jean Redfern
Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls (October 19, 2022)
Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
GFPD responding to incident at church (October 19, 2022)
GFPD responding to incident at church (October 19, 2022)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 18:36:42-04

The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" along Second Avenue North near Sixth Street.

Reporter Asher Lynde is at the scene and says that First United Methodist Church is surrounded with yellow police tape.

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed..

Just after 4 p.m., the GFPD said that people will see a large police presence in the area and some streets may be blocked.

They request that people avoid the area if possible, and recommend that drivers find an alternate route as officers continue investigating.

There have been no indications or reports of any danger to the public.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

GFPD responding to incident at church (October 19, 2022)
GFPD responding to incident at church (October 19, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App