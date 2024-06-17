Power outage in Great Falls is affecting hundreds of customers

A power outage is affecting hundreds of customers in Great Falls on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The outage appears to centered in the downtown area of Great Falls, and is affecting at least 400 customers as of 10 a.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

At this point, there is no word from NorthWestern Energy on the suspected cause of the outage.



Restoration of power is expected by about 11:45 a.m., according to NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you if we get more information.