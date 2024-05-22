Power outage in Great Falls is affecting thousands of customers

A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Great Falls on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The outage appears to centered in the east/southeast area of Great Falls, and is affecting at least 1,800 customers as of 4:45 p.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

At this point, there is no word from NorthWestern Energy on the suspected cause of the outage.



The agency said on Facebook: "Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible, safely."

Restoration of power is expected within the hour, according to NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you if we get more information.

