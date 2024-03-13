Preserving history at the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter James Rolin talks with Kalaysha McWilliams and Richard Hunt of the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
From the LCTHF website:
The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation (LCTHF), Inc. was created to stimulate public appreciation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s contributions to America’s heritage and to support education, research, development and preservation of the Lewis and Clark experience. The Foundation serves as advocate, interpreter and protector of the trail.
For more than 40 years, the Foundation and its chapters across the country have promoted Lewis and Clark scholarship, developed educational programs and encouraged the telling of all the stories of the Expedition, including the tribes they met.
