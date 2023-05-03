Public survey will help update transportation plan for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls is asking people to take a survey about transportation in the city.

It asks questions such as "How many times have you used certain forms of transportation in the city in the past year?" and "What transportation barriers prevent you from getting where you need to go on time?"

The results will be used to update the city's long-range transportation plan, which is updated every five years.

"The transportation plan is an effort to look into the future, twenty years into the future typically. We want to know what our streets are going to look like, what our community's going to look like, what our needs are going to be. We'd love to hear from folks," said Andrew Finch, Great Falls Senior Transportation Planner.

The deadline to complete the survey is May 10. Click here if you would like to participate.

You can also provide comments or get more information by contacting the city Planning & Community Development Department (link).



